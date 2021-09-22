Logo
Football: Italy's oldest soccer club Genoa set to be bought by US 777Partners - sources
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Heads of Serie A teams meet in Milan - Palazzo Parigi, Milan, Italy - May 11, 2021 Genoa chairman Enrico Preziosi arrives at the hotel ahead of the meeting REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

22 Sep 2021 10:34PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 10:29PM)
MILAN : Italian businessman Enrico Preziosi has agreed to sell Serie A club Genoa, Italy's oldest soccer club, to U.S. investment firm 777Partners, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

One of the sources added that the deal could be announced as early as Thursday.

Preziosi, head of Italian toy manufacturer Giochi Preziosi, took over in 2003 when the club was in Serie B. It was promoted four years later and has stayed in Italy's top Serie A league ever since.

However, the entrepreneur has been trying to sell the club for several years amid poor results which have sparked protests by the fans.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Source: Reuters

