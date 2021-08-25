Logo
Football: Kane says he will stay at Tottenham Hotspur
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - August 22, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

25 Aug 2021 08:14PM (Updated: 25 Aug 2021 09:00PM)
LONDON: Tottenham striker Harry Kane said on Wednesday (Aug 25) that he will stay at the club and be "100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success", ending weeks of speculation about a potential move to champions Manchester City.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," the England captain wrote on Twitter.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 per cent focused on helping the team achieve success."

The 28-year-old was a major target for Manchester City, with City manager Pep Guardiola earlier this month saying that it was up to Tottenham to make the transfer happen.

Kane, who signed a six-year contract at Tottenham in 2018, was keen on a new challenge but an initial bid from City - reportedly worth 100 million pounds (US$137.10 million) - was not enough for Tottenham to let him go.

The striker returned late to pre-season training following Euro 2020 and missed Tottenham's opening two games of the season against City, in the Premier League, and Pacos de Ferreira, in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

He returned to action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, coming off the bench to a loud reception by travelling Tottenham fans.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised Kane's performance on Sunday, calling him "one of the best players in the world".

Tottenham, who have won both their league games so far, host Watford next Sunday.

Source: Reuters

