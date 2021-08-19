Football: Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stop singing homophobic chant

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has criticised the club's fans for the homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City's Billy Gilmour last week, saying such songs are a "complete waste of time" and that he does not want to listen to them again.

Some Liverpool fans were heard using homophobic language against the 20-year-old on-loan Chelsea midfielder Gilmour at Carrow Road on Saturday, with the abuse later being called out on Twitter by Kop Outs, Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group.

In an interview with Kop Outs founder Paul Amann on Thursday, Klopp said he did not understand the idea behind such songs.

"Why you would sing a song that is against something in a football stadium. I never got that. I never liked it and I don't like this. Especially in our case, we have probably the best songbook in the world," said Klopp.

The German added: "This is not our song anymore. I'm not sure if people listen to me but it would be nice. I don't want to hear it anymore for so many reasons. Obviously we live in a time where we learn a lot in the moment."

Liverpool, who beat Norwich 3-0, host Burnley on Saturday.

