Soccer-Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stop singing homophobic chant
Football: Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stop singing homophobic chant

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Liverpool - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - August 14, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts REUTERS/Chris Radburn

19 Aug 2021 10:44PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 11:00PM)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has criticised the club's fans for the homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City's Billy Gilmour last week, saying such songs are a "complete waste of time" and that he does not want to listen to them again.

Some Liverpool fans were heard using homophobic language against the 20-year-old on-loan Chelsea midfielder Gilmour at Carrow Road on Saturday, with the abuse later being called out on Twitter by Kop Outs, Liverpool's LGBT+ fans group.

In an interview with Kop Outs founder Paul Amann on Thursday, Klopp said he did not understand the idea behind such songs.

"Why you would sing a song that is against something in a football stadium. I never got that. I never liked it and I don't like this. Especially in our case, we have probably the best songbook in the world," said Klopp.

The German added: "This is not our song anymore. I'm not sure if people listen to me but it would be nice. I don't want to hear it anymore for so many reasons. Obviously we live in a time where we learn a lot in the moment."

Liverpool, who beat Norwich 3-0, host Burnley on Saturday.

 

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

