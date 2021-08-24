Logo
Soccer - Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil
Football: Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil

Football: Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - August 23, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Eduardo Sasha celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Football: Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - August 23, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Eduardo Sasha celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Football: Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - August 23, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Eduardo Sasha celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
Football: Late goal preserves Atletico's unbeaten run in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Atletico Mineiro - Estadio Sao Januario, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - August 23, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Allan in action with Fluminense's Abel Hernandez REUTERS/Alexandre Loureiro
24 Aug 2021 09:24AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 09:30AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO : A late goal from Eduardo Sasha preserved Atletico Mineiro's 10-game unbeaten run in the Brazilian league as the visitors drew 1-1 with Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Fred put Fluminense ahead from the penalty spot after 24 minutes but Sasha knocked the ball in off the post with six minutes remaining to salvage a point.

Fred's goal was his 154th in the Brazilian top tier and takes him second level in the all-time rankings alongside Romario and behind Vasco da Gama's Roberto Dinamite.

The draw means Atletico failed to win for the first time in 10 league matches but they remain top with 38 points from 17 games, six ahead of second-placed Palmeiras.

Fluminense are in 16th place in the 20-team table, one place above the relegation zone.

 

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

