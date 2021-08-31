Football: Leeds sign winger James from Manchester United on permanent deal

LONDON: Leeds United have signed Welsh winger Daniel James from Manchester United on a five-year deal, the Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer was worth £24 million (US$33.11 million).

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal," said Victor Orta, director of football at Leeds.

"As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard - we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!"

James was signed by United in 2019 from Swansea City for some £18 million and made 33 league appearances in his debut season but the 23-year-old has seen his playing time reduced since.

With the Old Trafford club signing Jadon Sancho for €85 million (US$100.51 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo making his return, James's chances of nailing a spot in the starting lineup were slim.

Leeds are 15th in the standings after three games and host Liverpool on Sep 12 in their first game after the international break.