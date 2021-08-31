Logo
Football:Leeds sign winger James from Manchester United on permanent deal
Wales' Daniel James during the warm up before the match. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt)

31 Aug 2021 11:34PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 11:47PM)
LONDON: Leeds United have signed Welsh winger Daniel James from Manchester United on a five-year deal, the Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the transfer was worth £24 million (US$33.11 million).

"It is no secret that Daniel is a player we have been keen to acquire for a number of years and today we achieved our goal," said Victor Orta, director of football at Leeds.

"As a player we feel Daniel is an excellent fit for a Marcelo Bielsa team, he is quick, direct and works hard - we look forward to him joining up with the squad, finally!"

James was signed by United in 2019 from Swansea City for some £18 million and made 33 league appearances in his debut season but the 23-year-old has seen his playing time reduced since.

With the Old Trafford club signing Jadon Sancho for €85 million (US$100.51 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo making his return, James's chances of nailing a spot in the starting lineup were slim.

Leeds are 15th in the standings after three games and host Liverpool on Sep 12 in their first game after the international break.

Source: Reuters

