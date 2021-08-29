Logo
Football: Leicester off pace despite Norwich win, says Rodgers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Leicester City - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - August 28, 2021 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers gives instructions to his players REUTERS/Chris Radburn

29 Aug 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 04:07PM)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his side have not been playing anywhere near the standard that he expects after they secured a narrow 2-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The visitors bounced back from a 4-1 loss at West Ham United earlier this week, holding on for their second league win of the season thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton either side of a penalty from Norwich's Teemu Pukki.

"I'm delighted with the three points, and we showed resilience ... But we were nowhere near the standard and level I would expect us to play. We've not been at our best so far but we have won two of our three games," Rodgers said.

"That will come over the course of the season, with a little bit more time and fitness ... I have no doubts about this team. We can't win games just on talent alone.

"We were disappointed with Monday (at West Ham), but the fans will go home happy after seeing that resilience. We were not at our free-flowing best, but the character and spirit pleases us."

The victory moved Leicester up to eighth place in the Premier League. They will host champions Manchester City on Sep 11.

 

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

