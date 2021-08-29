Logo
Football: Leipzig captain Sabitzer poised to join Bayern Munich
29 Aug 2021 01:25AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 01:25AM)
BERLIN: RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer looks set to sign for defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who admitted Saturday (Aug 28) his potential transfer "could be a topic for us".

The 27-year-old has been left out of the Leipzig squad for Sunday's Bundesliga match at fellow Champions League side Wolfsburg.

Bayern are expected to pay 16 million euros (US$19 million) for the Austria midfielder and German daily Bild say the clubs are in discussions.

Sabitzer, who has scored 52 goals in 229 appearances for Leipzig since 2014, is out of contract next June.

He looks set join Julian Nageslmann, who quit Leipzig to coach Bayern this season, and former team-mate Dayot Upmecano, who also switched to Munich from Saxony for this season.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday and Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic did not deny interest in Sabitzer before Saturday's Bundesliga match at home to Hertha Berlin.

Salihamidzic however dismissed reports Bayern want to sign Jonas Hofmann and Matthias Ginter from Moenchengladbach before Tuesday's deadline.

Source: AFP

