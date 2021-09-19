Football: Lens v Lille derby resumes after crowd trouble leads to suspension

LENS, France :The kickoff to the second half of the Ligue 1 derby between RC Lens and Lille was delayed by about half an hour after crowd trouble erupted at halftime on Saturday.

The game, which kicked off at 1500GMT, resumed at 1630GMT.

"The game will resume but will be abandoned should there be more incidents," announcers at the Felix Bollaert stadium said after some Lens supporters ran onto the pitch towards the Lille corner as a brawl erupted.

The incident started when Lens fans in the Tranin stand and Lille supporters began throwing things at each other before supporters from the Marek stand ran onto the pitch, prompting an intervention from the riot police and stewards.

When the game resumed, some 50 riot police officers were posted in front of the Marek tribune.

Earlier this month, Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious crowd trouble during their game against Marseille as OM players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.

"With the government we are fighting for the fans' cause: full stands, standing stands, smoke in reserved areas, travel. I also campaign to involve fans in the governance of clubs. This beginning of the season will not help us," sports minister Roxana Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis and Hugh Lawson)