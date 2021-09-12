Logo
Football: Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern Munich sweep aside RB Leipzig
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty to claim his sixth Bundesliga goal this season in the win at RB Leipzig

12 Sep 2021 03:02AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 03:02AM)
LEIPZIG: Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four Bundesliga games this season as Bayern Munich swept aside hosts RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday (Sep 11) to go second in the table behind Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty before 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane added quick-fire goals just after the break in front of 34,000 fans at Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

The hosts pulled back a goal when midfielder Konrad Laimer drilled into the top corner from outside the area before Lewandowski's replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern's late fourth.

Defending champions Bayern ensured they stayed two points behind Wolfsburg, who have won all four games so far following their 2-0 victory at Greuther Fuerth.

Leipzig, last season's runners-up, have lost three of their opening four matches under new coach Jesse Marsch.

Source: AFP

