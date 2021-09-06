Football: Lewandowski strikes twice as Poland trash San Marino 7-1

Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth and sixth goal in four games as he helped Poland hammer bottom-placed San Marino 7-1 in their Group I World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Poland moved onto ten points and remain second behind leaders England, who beat Andorra 4-0 earlier on Sunday, while Hungary fell to fourth place after losing 1-0 to Albania.

Poland's main man Lewandowski required four minutes to put the visitors ahead as he sent the ball past goalkeeper Elia Benedettini.

Karol Swiderski took advantage of a precise pass inside the box from defender Tymoteusz Puchacz to score twelve minutes later, followed by another Lewandowski goal to make it 3-0 in the 21st minute.

The Bayern Munich forward, whose first goal for the national side came in his debut against San Marino in 2008, helped Poland increase their advantage once more shortly before halftime, as Karol Linetty converted from a Lewandowski cross.

Three minutes into the second half, however, an error in the Polish defence allowed Nicola Nanni a surprise goal for San Marino, their first in a competitive game since November 2019.

But Adam Buksa put the home side back in their place with a hat-trick after replacing Lewandowski at halftime. Paulo Sousa's side face leaders England at the National Stadium in Warsaw on Wednesday.