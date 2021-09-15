Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Lille held by 10-man Wolfsburg in Champions League opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Lille held by 10-man Wolfsburg in Champions League opener

Football: Lille held by 10-man Wolfsburg in Champions League opener
Lille's Burak Yılmaz shoots at goal from a free kick. (Photo: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol)
Football: Lille held by 10-man Wolfsburg in Champions League opener
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Lille v Vfl Wolfsburg - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - September 14, 2021 VfL Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu in action with Lille's Amadou Onana REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Football: Lille held by 10-man Wolfsburg in Champions League opener
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Lille v Vfl Wolfsburg - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - September 14, 2021 VfL Wolfsburg's John Brooks is shown a red card by referee Danny Makkelie REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Football: Lille held by 10-man Wolfsburg in Champions League opener
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Lille v Vfl Wolfsburg - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - September 14, 2021 VfL Wolfsburg's Dodi Lukebakio in action with Lille's Angel Gomes REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Football: Lille held by 10-man Wolfsburg in Champions League opener
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group G - Lille v Vfl Wolfsburg - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - September 14, 2021 Lille's Burak Yılmaz in action with VfL Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
15 Sep 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lille kicked off their Champions League campaign in disappointing fashion as they were held to a 0-0 home draw by 10-man VfL Wolfsburg in Group G on Tuesday.

The French champions had opportunities, but lacked sharpness against the German side who had defender John Brooks sent off shortly after the hour.

All four teams in the group have one point after Sevilla and RB Salzburg drew 1-1 in Spain earlier on Tuesday.

Wolfsburg enjoyed plenty of possession but failed to manage a single attempt in the first half as Lille threatened on the break.

Jonathan David found the back of the net three minutes into the second half after Jonathan Ikone had headed the ball down into his path, but the goal was chalked off after a VAR review ruled that it had previously gone out of play.

Lille continued to push and Angel Gomes had a golden opportunity before the hour, only for the English striker to sky his attempt over the bar.

In the 63rd minute, Brooks picked up a second yellow card for handball but Lille, who have taken only five points in their first five Ligue 1 games, failed to take advantage.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Champions League football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us