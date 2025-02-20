Lion City Sailors hammer Muangthong 4-0, cruise into AFC Champions League 2 quarters

SINGAPORE: Such was the extent of Shawal Anuar's effort against Thai side Muangthong United, that by the end of the Lion City Sailors' post-match press conference on Thursday (Feb 20), he was pulling up with cramp.

The 33-year-old had run his opponents ragged all game long, and helped his side book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Asian Football Confederation Champions League 2 (ACL2).

At the Jalan Besar Stadium, the Sailors were in sensational form from start to finish in a 4-0 victory, and took the win with goals from Maxime Lestienne, Bart Ramselaar and a second-half Shawal brace.

This meant that the Singapore side won the tie 7-2, after beating the Thai giants away 3-2 on Feb 13.

The Sailors will next face Japanese top-tier side Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Sanfrecce, who were runners-up in the J1 League last season, hammered Vietnamese side Nam Dinh 7-0 over two legs to progress.

They are the only Southeast Asian side left in the tournament.

"If you look at the two matches that we played against them, we are probably the ones who deserved to go through," said Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic.

"In the first match, we were also playing very good except for the red card. Today I think there is no doubt who should go through."