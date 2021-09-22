Logo
Football: Liverpool boss Klopp full of praise for returning Minamino
Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Norwich City v Liverpool - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - September 21, 2021 Liverpool's Takumi Minamino celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

22 Sep 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 11:46AM)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed forward Takumi Minamino's strength of character after the Japanese international overcame his injury problems to score two goals in Tuesday's 3-0 League Cup win over Norwich City.

The versatile 26-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Southampton before suffering a thigh injury earlier this month, marked his first appearance of the current campaign with well taken goals on either side of a Divock Origi strike.

"He's in a really good moment. I know he didn't play too much, but in the wrong moment he was injured, coming back and stuff like this," Klopp told reporters.

"It's sometimes not so easy, but he's a top character and he enjoyed the game. That was important for him and important for us, so that will help him and will help us."

Klopp rang in the changes with nine players coming into the side, including teenagers Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley who made their senior debuts before fellow academy player Tyler Morton came on at halftime.

The German manager was particularly impressed with the display of 16-year-old attacking midfielder Gordon.

"Yes, he's good, that's what it says about him. A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to settle, a lot of things to learn but there's a lot of things already there," Klopp said.

"We're really happy to have him around and we will treat him carefully, let me say it like this... he's a big talent."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

