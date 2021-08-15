Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Liverpool condemn homophobic chants aimed at Norwich's Gilmour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Liverpool condemn homophobic chants aimed at Norwich's Gilmour

Football: Liverpool condemn homophobic chants aimed at Norwich's Gilmour

Norwich City's Billy Gilmour in action with Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott (Photo: Reuters/Action Images/Peter Cziborra)

15 Aug 2021 10:59AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 11:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool have condemned the "offensive and inappropriate" homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour during Saturday's (Aug 14) 3-0 Premier League win at Carrow Road.

Scotland international Gilmour, who joined Norwich on loan this season from Chelsea, was targeted by a section of Liverpool fans during the match.

The chants were called out on Twitter by "Kop Outs", Liverpool's LGBT+ Fans Group, with the Merseyside club adding: "The chant is offensive and inappropriate – a message we have repeatedly communicated alongside Kop Outs.

"We urge supporters to remember the inclusive values of the club and to refrain from using it in the future."

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool on Saturday as they got their 2021-22 league campaign off to a flying start.

 

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

football Liverpool

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us