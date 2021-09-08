Football: Liverpool's Keita reportedly on his way back to Britain from Guinea

Logo
Soccer - Liverpool's Keita on his way back to Britain from Guinea - reports
Liverpool's Naby Keita. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell)

08 Sep 2021 02:54AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 03:02AM)
LONDON: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has left his homeland of Guinea following a military coup in the West African country and is on his way back to England, British media reported on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was preparing to play in Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Conakry on Monday when the contest was called off after soldiers ousted President Alpha Conde and later dissolved the government on Sunday.

While the country's borders were reportedly closed, the Moroccan team were allowed safe passage home later on Sunday.

A military spokesman said on Monday the country had reopened its land and air borders for commercial and humanitarian reasons.

Liverpool had earlier said they were working with relevant authorities to bring their player safely back to Britain.

Keita started Liverpool's opening two league games and was an unused substitute in their 1-1 home draw against Chelsea. Juergen Klopp's side face Leeds United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

