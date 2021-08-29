Football: London Stadium pitch below Premier League standard, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes criticised the quality of the London Stadium pitch after his side were held to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher scored his team's first two league goals of the season as they ended West Ham's perfect start to the season in an entertaining London derby.

"We didn't pass the ball as well as we did the other night. There's several reasons for that ... The pitch at the London Stadium is really, really poor. It's not an excuse because we played very well on it on Monday night (against Leicester City)," Moyes said.

"Today in the dry, a bit of heat it is not good. You could probably see the amount of times the ball bounced over people's heads and it was very high off the ground. I think we never really got a good enough rhythm in our play.

"I've not enjoyed the quality of the pitch at all, and I've known about it. Even the first game I wasn't happy about it. It's just not good enough, it is certainly below Premier League standards at the moment."

West Ham are currently joint top of the Premier League table as they head into the first international break of the season. They will take on Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Sep 11.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)