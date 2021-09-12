Logo
Football: Luiz joins Brazilian club Flamengo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 14, 2021 Arsenal's David Luiz during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS//Neil Hall

12 Sep 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 05:37AM)
SAO PAULO : Former Brazil centre half David Luiz has joined Rio de Janeiro side Flamengo, the club announced on Saturday.

Luiz, who was capped 57 times by Brazil, was without a club after leaving Arsenal in July.

"The people demanded it, the heart shook and now he will be wearing the red and black," Flamengo wrote in a tweet.

Luiz played for Benfica and Paris St Germain but enjoyed his best spell in Europe with Chelsea, where he won the Champions League, two FA Cups and the English Premier League.

The 34-year-old signed a deal until December 2022.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

