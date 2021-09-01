Logo
Football: Lyon sign Bayern defender Boateng on free transfer
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 20, 2021 Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

01 Sep 2021 11:49PM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 12:28AM)
LONDON: Olympique Lyonnais have completed the signing of centre back Jerome Boateng on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, the French club said on Wednesday.

The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany has signed a two-year contract at the Ligue 1 side.

The 32-year-old spent 10 years at Bayern after joining from Manchester City in 2011, winning nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies.

"I want to give my best for this club. I am looking forward to meeting my team mates. This is a quality squad with young players, to which I can bring my experience," said Boateng, who featured in 29 league games for Bayern last season.

"I had received other offers, but it was important for me to have a good feeling about the club where I signed and to have a project to join."

Lyon, with a win and two draws from five games, are ninth in the Ligue 1 table.

Source: Reuters

