Football: Man City held to frustrating draw by Southampton despite VAR reprieve
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 18, 2021 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores their first goal past Southampton's Alex McCarthy before it was later disallowed REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football: Man City held to frustrating draw by Southampton despite VAR reprieve
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 18, 2021 Southampton players celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Football: Man City held to frustrating draw by Southampton despite VAR reprieve
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 18, 2021 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez shoots at goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Football: Man City held to frustrating draw by Southampton despite VAR reprieve
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 18, 2021 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Southampton's Oriol Romeu REUTERS/Phil Noble
Football: Man City held to frustrating draw by Southampton despite VAR reprieve
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Southampton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - September 18, 2021 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal that was dissallowed REUTERS/Phil Noble
19 Sep 2021 12:30AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:24AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, despite being handed a reprieve by the VAR that led to Kyle Walker's red card being overturned.

After an uneventful first half where City were well below par, Southampton thought they had been handed a golden chance to edge in front early in the second period as they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Adam Armstrong.

To make matters worse for City, Walker was sent off for the foul, only for referee Jon Moss, following a VAR intervention, to overturn both the red card and the awarding of the spot kick.

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden were both summoned from the bench as City pressed for a winner, which they thought they had grabbed at the death through Raheem Sterling, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The result means City fall three points behind leaders Liverpool in second place, ahead of third-placed Manchester United, who are in action at West Ham United on Sunday, on goal difference.

Southampton's fourth draw from five league matches this season keeps them 15th.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

