Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Manchester United to introduce COVID-19 certification checks at Old Trafford
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Manchester United to introduce COVID-19 certification checks at Old Trafford

Football: Manchester United to introduce COVID-19 certification checks at Old Trafford
Manchester United fans outside the stadium before the match. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)
Football: Manchester United to introduce COVID-19 certification checks at Old Trafford
General view inside the stadium before the match. (Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell)
07 Sep 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2021 03:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Manchester United on Monday said that fans coming to Old Trafford should be prepared to get their COVID-19 status checked, with the measure set to be introduced at the game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Fans above 18 must be able to show that they are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 PCR or lateral flow test result within 48 hours of kickoff.

The step comes after the British government indicated that COVID-19 certification checks are likely to be mandatory for those attending large events from Oct 1.

"Manchester United are obliged to follow this national government guidance to ensure that all supporters can attend matches safely and to try to avoid further capacity restrictions in future," the club said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us