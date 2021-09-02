Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football:Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to driving offences
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to driving offences

Football: Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka pleads guilty to driving offences

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the warm up before the match. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough)

02 Sep 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 01:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without a licence and insurance, British media reported on Wednesday.

Wan-Bissaka, 23, appeared at the Manchester Magistrates' Court and entered his guilty pleas during a brief hearing, with sentencing adjourned until a later date.

The player was originally disqualified from driving last year for speeding, and was again stopped in his Lamborghini in June, when police found that he was already banned from getting behind the wheel.

Wan-Bissaka was given unconditional bail until later this month, while the court said the earlier conviction could be set aside at a further hearing.

The defender moved to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace for £50 million (US$68.9 million) in 2019 and has become a regular in the side, starting all three of United's league games this season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us