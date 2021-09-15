Logo
Football: Mazzarri appointed Cagliari coach following Semplici sacking
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - November 23, 2019 Torino coach Walter Mazzarri before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

15 Sep 2021 05:29PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 05:28PM)
Walter Mazzarri has signed a three-year deal as Cagliari coach, the Serie A side announced on Wednesday, replacing Leonardo Semplici at the Sardegna Arena.

The former Napoli, Inter Milan and Watford manager has agreed a deal until 30 June 2024, his first coaching job since leaving Torino in February 2020.

"He has gained experienced at the highest level, both domestically, with 462 games as a coach in Serie A, and internationally," read a club statement.

"With a proactive style, charisma and a lot of determination, a new challenge now starts for Mazzarri."

Mazzarri was most recently in charge of Torino, who he led to back-to-back top-half finishes in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but he departed during the 2019-20 campaign after a period of poor form.

He succeeds Semplici, who was sacked on Tuesday after picking up one point from the opening three rounds of the league season.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

