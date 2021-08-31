Football: Mbappe's future dominates final hours of transfer window

PARIS: A dizzying transfer window that has seen Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo change clubs went into its final hours on Tuesday (Aug 31) with the issue of whether Kylian Mbappe could make a blockbuster move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid still unresolved.

The future of Mbappe dominated the final day of a remarkable window in which Messi moved to PSG after spending his entire career at increasingly cash-strapped Barcelona, and Ronaldo made a sensational return to former club Manchester United.

While the moves for 34-year-old Messi and 36-year-old Ronaldo represented a shift in world football's tectonic plates, the future of 22-year-old Mbappe is potentially more significant for the sport in the long term.

Already a World Cup winner, Mbappe's goals could vastly improve the fortunes of Real, who were beaten to the Spanish title by local rivals Atletico Madrid last season

But having signed Messi to line up alongside Neymar and Mbappe in a formidable attacking trio, Qatari-owned PSG have been fighting to keep their striker in the face of a sustained offensive from Real.