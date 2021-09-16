Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Messi handed first PSG start with Mbappe and Neymar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Messi handed first PSG start with Mbappe and Neymar

Football: Messi handed first PSG start with Mbappe and Neymar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Paris St Germain Training - Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium - September 14, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Neymar during training REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Football: Messi handed first PSG start with Mbappe and Neymar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Clermont - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 11, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
16 Sep 2021 02:14AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 02:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Lionel Messi will start for Paris St Germain for the first time after being named in the starting line-up for the Ligue 1 side's Champions League Group A opener at Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The Argentine forward, who joined on a two-year contract from Barcelona during the close season, has played only half an hour as a second-half substitute in a Ligue 1 game in Reims last month.

Messi's inclusion also marked the first time he will play alongside both Brazil forward Neymar and France striker Kylian Mbappe.

In the absence of the injured Marco Verratti and the suspended Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum and Leandro Paredes will form the three-man midfield.

Keylor Navas will start as goalkeeper rather than new signing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us