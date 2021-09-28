Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Messi in PSG squad for Manchester City Champions League clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash

Football: Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Football: Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Football: Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Manchester City's Jack Grealish with teammates during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Football: Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Football: Messi in PSG lineup for Manchester City Champions League clash
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Paris St Germain v Manchester City - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 28, 2021 Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Neymar during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
28 Sep 2021 05:34PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2021 03:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Lionel Messi was named in Paris St Germain's starting lineup for their Champions League Group A clash against Manchester City on Tuesday after missing the team's last two Ligue 1 games with a bruised knee.

The Argentine forward features alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a 4-3-3 formation that also includes Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is back after four games out with a knee injury.

PSG are second in the group after their initial 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

City are first after hammering RB Leipzig 6-3.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us