Football: Milenkovic own goal earns Ireland 1-1 draw with Serbia
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group A - Republic of Ireland v Serbia - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - September 7, 2021
Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy, Conor Hourihane and teammates celebrate after Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic scores an own goal and Republic of Ireland's first. (Photo: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)
Serbia's Marko Dmitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic react after Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic scored an own goal and Republic of Ireland's first as Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy and James McClean celebrate. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs)
08 Sep 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 05:20AM)
DUBLIN: A freakish own goal from central defender Nikola Milenkovic earned Ireland a 1-1 home draw with Serbia as the visitors missed a string of chances after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fired them ahead in their Group A World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The result left Serbia second in the group on 11 points from five games, two behind leaders Portugal who leapfrogged them into pole position with a 3-0 win in Azerbaijan earlier in the day.

Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu produced a string of superb saves after Milinkovic-Savic headed in Dusan Tadic's corner in the 20th minute, having denied Serbia's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic three times.

The 19-year-old keeper also kept out efforts from Dusan Vlahovic, Nemanja Radonjic and Filip Kostic before Milinkovic-Savic turned villain in the 87th minute with a comical error.

He blasted a simple goal-mouth clearance into Milenkovic who could not get out of the way, giving Ireland only their second point in the qualifiers after Stephen Kenny's side scraped a 1-1 home draw against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

