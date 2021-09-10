Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Neymar says he deserves more respect from Brazil fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Neymar says he deserves more respect from Brazil fans

Football: Neymar says he deserves more respect from Brazil fans
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Peru - Arena Pernambuco, Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil - September 9, 2021 Brazil's Neymar in action with Peru's Alexander Callens REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Football: Neymar says he deserves more respect from Brazil fans
Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Peru - Arena Pernambuco, Sao Lourenco da Mata, Brazil - September 9, 2021 Brazil's Neymar reacts REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
10 Sep 2021 11:54AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 11:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RECIFE, Brazil : Brazil striker Neymar complained on Thursday that he is not given the respect he deserves, after Brazil beat Peru 2-0 for their eighth consecutive 2022 World Cup qualifying win.

Neymar had a goal and an assist but was criticised by fans and commentators for getting involved in scuffles and not reproducing the scintillating form that has made him one of the top players of his generation.

"I don’t know what more I need to do in this shirt for the fans to respect Neymar," he said after the win in Recife.

He was also criticised after Brazil’s 1-0 win over Chile last week, with some fans saying he looked overweight. Neymar lifted his shirt to show his abdomen and made his irritation plain in a pitch-side interview.

“This isn’t normal,” he said. “This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes I don’t even want to give interviews but I do my bit at important moments.”

Neymar has enjoyed a love-hate relationship with media and fans since bursting on to the scene as a teen prodigy with Santos more than a decade ago.

Many love his undeniable talent but some say they are put off by what they see as an excessively ostentatious lifestyle.

Neymar goal on Thursday was his 69th for the national team, and his 12th in World Cup qualifiers, a Brazilian record.

Brazil are top of the South American qualifying group for next year's World Cup in Qatar and virtually guaranteed a spot at the finals.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us