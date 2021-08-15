Football: Nice thrash champions Lille as Galtier wins on return to former club

Logo
Nice thrash champions Lille as Galtier wins on return to former club
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v OGC Nice - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - August 14, 2021 OGC Nice's Kasper Dolberg and teammates celebrate after the match REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v OGC Nice - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - August 14, 2021 OGC Nice's Kasper Dolberg in action Lille's Reinildo Mandava REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v OGC Nice - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - August 14, 2021 OGC Nice's Kasper Dolberg celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v OGC Nice - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - August 14, 2021 OGC Nice's Amine Gouiri celebrates scoring a goal that is later disallowed REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
15 Aug 2021 01:09AM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 01:39AM)
Nice manager Christophe Galtier celebrated a winning return to his former club Lille on Saturday(Aug 14), as they hammered the French Ligue 1 champions 4-0 at Stade Pierre Mauroy for their first victory of the campaign.

Nice's Danish forward Kasper Dolberg scored in either half, including a first-minute goal from close range, while midfielder Hicham Boudaoui's early strike and the impressive Amine Gouiri's first-half penalty completed the rout.

Dolberg's second goal came shortly after the hour mark as he nodded in from a corner to mount the pressure on new Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec, whose side secured a last-gasp 3-3 draw at 10-man Metz in their opening game.

It was a well-deserved victory for Galtier, who joined Lille in 2017 after eight years at St Etienne and guided them to their first top-flight title since 2011 last season before leaving them shortly after.

 

Source: Reuters

