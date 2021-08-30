Football: Norwich snap up Norway midfielder Normann on loan

NORWICH, England: Norwich City have signed Norway midfielder Mathias Normann on a season-long loan deal from Russian club FC Rostov, the Premier League outfit said on Sunday.

City have the option to make the deal for the 25-year-old, who has seven caps, permanent at the end of the season.

"I know that Norwich play very good football and they like to keep the ball. They have a lot of energy," Norman told the Norwich website.

“I’m a defensive midfielder, I like to tackle, to win the ball and to use my body. I like to be on the ball and try to dictate the game.

“I think I’m ready for this level now and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

Normann has spent the past three seasons in the Russian Premier League, making 52 appearances and scoring twice.

Promoted Norwich have started the top-flight season with three straight defeats and sit second-bottom above Arsenal, having scored one goal and conceded 10.