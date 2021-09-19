Football: Odegaard curler gives Arsenal win at Burnley

BURNLEY, England: Martin Odegaard's 30th minute free-kick earned Arsenal their second win of the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday (Sep 18).

The Norwegian midfielder curled the ball beautifully into the top corner of Nick Pope's goal, helping take Mikel Arteta's side on to six points.

The Gunners had to survive some pressure from Burnley after the break and had a scare when referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty after Burnley sub Matej Vydra went down under a challenge from Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

But when VAR intervened, Taylor went to the pitchside monitor and overturned his decision after seeing footage showing Ramsdale playing the ball.

Burnley remain winless in 19th place with just one point from their opening five matches.