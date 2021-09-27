Football: Osimhen's Napoli cruise past Cagliari to continue perfect start

Logo
Osimhen's Napoli cruise past Cagliari to continue perfect start
Napoli's Victor Osimhen in action with Cagliari's Diego Godin. (Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca)
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne in action with Cagliari's Gabriele Zappa. (Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca)
Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores their second goal from the penalty spot. (Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca)
27 Sep 2021 05:09AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 05:50AM)
Napoli eased to a 2-0 win at home to Cagliari on Sunday to notch up a sixth consecutive Serie A victory and return to the top of the table, as Victor Osimhen continued his hot streak in front of goal.

Luciano Spalletti’s side are two points clear of AC Milan in first place after enjoying a perfect start to the league campaign, recording four clean sheets in six games.

It is the second time in Napoli's history that they have started the season with six wins in a row after the 2017-18 campaign, when they finished as runners-up.

Osimhen fired home the opener from six metres after 11 minutes, his sixth goal in his last four appearances in all competitions.

The Nigeria striker then won a penalty in the second half which Lorenzo Insigne converted to double the hosts’ lead.

Osimhen was given a standing ovation by the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona crowd when he was replaced for the final 13 minutes, and the dominant hosts almost extended their lead when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa drilled a shot narrowly wide.

Winless Cagliari, who have earned one point from three games since appointing former Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri earlier this month, are 19th with two points.

Source: Reuters

