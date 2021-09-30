Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pessina strike gives Atalanta win over Young Boys
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Pessina strike gives Atalanta win over Young Boys

Football: Pessina strike gives Atalanta win over Young Boys
BSC Young Boys players applaud their fans after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
Football: Pessina strike gives Atalanta win over Young Boys
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v BSC Young Boys - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - September 29, 2021 BSC Young Boys' Felix Mambimbi applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Football: Pessina strike gives Atalanta win over Young Boys
BSC Young Boys players applaud their fans after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
Football: Pessina strike gives Atalanta win over Young Boys
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Atalanta v BSC Young Boys - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - September 29, 2021 Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini shakes hands with BSC Young Boys coach David Wagner after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Football: Pessina strike gives Atalanta win over Young Boys
BSC Young Boys' Felix Mambimbi reacts after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)
30 Sep 2021 02:54AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 03:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERGAMO, Italy: Atalanta maintained their good start in the Champions League after an opportunist goal from Italy forward Matteo Pessina midway through the second half helped them to a 1-0 home win over Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday.

The result provisionally left Atalanta top of Group D on four points from two games, ahead of Young Boys who have three. Manchester United, who lost at Young Boys 2-1 in their opening match, host Villarreal later on Wednesday.

Atalanta dominated throughout and Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos pulled off several fine saves before Pessina slid in at the near post to stab home a low Duvan Zapata cross in the 68th minute.

The home side had a 17th-minute goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check, when Young Boys defender Sandro Lauper turned the ball into his own net, but was let off the hook as Rafael Toloi mistimed his run in the build up.

Pessina was guilty of a shocking miss when he failed to bundle the ball home from three metres in the 43rd minute and Von Ballmoos kept out efforts by Zapata and Davide Zappacosta before he was finally beaten.

The keeper denied the home side a second goal when he reacted superbly to thwart substitute Luis Muriel in the 88th minute and Atalanta, who earned a 2-2 draw at Villarreal in their opening match, held on comfortably in the closing stages.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us