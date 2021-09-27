Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Rashford eyes return to Man Utd training after surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Rashford eyes return to Man Utd training after surgery

Football: Rashford eyes return to Man Utd training after surgery

Marcus Rashford is recovering from shoulder surgery. (Photo: AFP)

27 Sep 2021 06:50PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 06:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Marcus Rashford said Monday (Sep 27) he hopes to return imminently to light contact training with Manchester United as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

The England forward is yet to play this season after an operation last month.

The 23-year-old posted a message on Twitter that read: "Happy Monday. I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation.

"All being well, I will get the green (light) to join in with contact training again."

Having played with a shoulder issue for much of last season, Rashford decided after being part of England's Euro 2020 campaign that he would go under the knife.

The operation took place on Aug 6 and Rashford said afterwards that "everything went well".

He has missed eight matches in all competitions so far this season for United, who host Spanish side Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday before facing Everton in the Premier League three days later.

Rashford also missed England World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Source: AFP/zl

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us