Real frustrated at home by Villarreal
Football: Real frustrated at home by Villarreal

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2021 Villarreal's Alberto Moreno in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Villarreal's Geronimo Rulli REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2021 Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2021 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Villarreal - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 25, 2021 Villarreal's Francis Coquelin in action with Real Madrid's Casemiro REUTERS/Juan Medina
26 Sep 2021 05:14AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 05:30AM)
MADRID: Real Madrid missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of LaLiga as they were held 0-0 by Villarreal at the Bernabeu on Saturday (Sep 25).

The result means Carlo Ancelotti's side move onto 17 points, three above city rivals Atletico Madrid, who lost 1-0 away to Alaves earlier in the day.

Villarreal, meanwhile, remain unbeaten but have won just one of their six matches this term - four of which they have drawn 0-0.

"It's a bittersweet point because it's at home against a direct rival and you want to take the three points in these games; just one isn't what we wanted," Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said.

"Keeping a clean sheet is good given we've conceded in our last few games, though.

"We wanted to press them high but they dealt with us well in the first-half and it was tough to get the ball off them. We misplaced too many passes when we had it, but these things happen."

It was a frustrating affair for the hosts where clear cut chances were few and far between, with the final ball too often lacking.

They wanted a penalty in the first half when defender Nacho collided with Raul Albiol in the box, however referee Jesus Gil Manzano waved away the protests.

Arnaut Danjuma looked most likely to score for the visitors, forcing Courtois into a couple of smart stops in each half.

Real defender Eder Militao sent a header wide after the break from a Marco Asensio freekick as Madrid struggled to make a breakthrough.

A combination of Isco and Vinicius Junior were denied by Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as Unai Emery's side held on to secure a point.

Source: Reuters

