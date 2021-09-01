Football: Real Madrid sign France midfielder Camavinga

MADRID: Real Madrid have brought in midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year contract from French side Stade Rennes, the club announced on Tuesday.

Local media reported that the fee for the 18-year-old France international was in the region of 30 million euros (US$35.41 million).

"Real Madrid CF and Stade Rennais FC have reached an agreement over the transfer of Eduardo Camavinga, who joins the club on a six-year deal, until 30 June 2027," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

Born in a refugee camp in Angola to Congolese parents, Camavinga's family emigrated to France. He came through the ranks of local club Stade Rennes - making his first team debut in Ligue 1 aged 16 years, four months and 27 days.

In 2020 Camavinga became the youngest player to represent France since 1917 at 17 years, nine months and 29 days old.