Football: Results dictate how my approach is perceived, says United boss Solskjaer
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Young Boys v Manchester United - Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland- September 14, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

16 Sep 2021 11:29PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 11:26PM)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he wasn't surprised by the criticism he faced following their Champions League defeat to Young Boys, adding that results often dictate how his managerial approach is perceived.

United sit top of the Premier League but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to the Swiss side in their group opener on Tuesday, with Solskjaer criticised for poor game management after right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka saw red in the first half.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against West Ham United on Sunday, he said: "We tend to get judged by outcomes rather than intentions, but we go in with good intentions. The outcome decides the headlines... rarely is the game fantastic or bad, it is somewhere in between."

"We know the expectations are high and we expect more of ourselves as well, the performance wasn't up to our standard."

The Norwegian, however, said that the players reacted well to the loss in Switzerland and he expected United, like "all good teams", to bounce back.

The former striker swatted away questions about his style of play, saying he did not swear by an "overarching philosophy".

"I don't sit here and claim and talk... football is a simple game and it's about making good decisions and being in a team. "Sometimes we look too much into the all intricacies and it's passion, it's desire... you can talk about all sorts, it looks nice on paper."

Striker Edinson Cavani will not feature against West Ham, the United boss confirmed, adding that he was hopeful midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has one year left on his contract, will stay at Old Trafford.

Table-toppers United are unbeaten in their opening four games. West Ham, who drew with Southampton last week, are eighth.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

