Football rivalry gone too far: Argentine club Newell's sanctions 9-year-olds over rival player photo

A simple photo between kids and a professional footballer has spiralled into controversy in Argentina, after Newell's Old Boys sanctioned youth players for posing with Rosario Central's Ignacio Malcorra, a move seen as a shocking escalation of the city's fierce football rivalry.

Newell's, the Rosario club that once nurtured a young Lionel Messi, suspended the academy players from training and revoked their scholarships for three months after discovering their photo with Malcorra, who has played for bitter rivals Rosario Central during five seasons.

The decision, which club officials framed as a protective measure following reported fan threats, has drawn strong criticism from both the public and prominent figures, while Malcorra himself expressed his dismay at the row.

"I feel sad for them. Children are innocent and don't know much about what they're doing," Malcorra told reporters on Friday, recounting the chance encounter at a youth tournament three months ago.

"They just wanted to take a photo with a top flight player, like any child would."

As the photo went viral on social media only recently, club officials said earlier this week the matter had been dealt with internally, while some ultra-supporters had reportedly demanded the children to be expelled.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni also condemned the sanctions.

"If you dream of playing in the First Division one day, it doesn't matter who you play with," he told reporters before Thursday's match against Chile.

National Security Minister Patricia Bullrich on Friday called the sanctions "disgraceful" on social media, suggesting the club had bowed to pressure from hardline supporters.

The football rivalry, also known as the Rosario derby, reflects the deep footballing identity of the industrial port of Rosario - a city that produced eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi through Newell's and recently welcomed Argentina talisman Angel Di Maria back to Central.

Newell's said the affected children "continue to be members of the club" and that directors would meet with parents next week "to continue listening to them, supporting them, and taking appropriate action."