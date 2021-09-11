Football: Roma to auction special edition shirts in aid of Afghan refugees

ROME: AS Roma players will wear special edition shirts during their Serie A match against Sassuolo on Sunday (Sep 12) to show support for the people of Afghanistan, which will then be auctioned off to raise money for refugees.

The shirts will feature the logo of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on the sleeve, a UN Agency focused on aiding and protecting refugees.

An auction will then be held for the match-worn shirts, with all proceeds going towards UNHCR initiatives to help the Afghan people.

The club said on its website that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has resulted in 570,000 people fleeing their homes this year and left 3.5 million currently displaced, 80per cent of whom are women and children.

"Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, the UNHCR has chosen to stay in Afghanistan – a country where we have been working for more than 40 years – in order to provide assistance and save lives," said Chiara Cardoletti, the UNHCR representative for Italy, the Holy See and San Marino.

"This year alone we have supplied essential survival items to more than 240,000 people, but the need for such items grows hour by hour and the funds available are woefully insufficient. At times like this, even a small contribution can make a huge difference."