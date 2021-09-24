Football: Roma to challenge Pellegrini red card ahead of derby, says Mourinho

ROME: AS Roma will do everything possible to have Lorenzo Pellegrini’s red card rescinded before Sunday’s Rome Derby against Lazio, Jose Mourinho said on Thursday.

The Roma captain was shown a second yellow in the dying minutes of the 1-0 Serie A win over Udinese for raising his arm while jumping to compete for a header.

Pellegrini’s suspension rules him out of the hotly- anticipated clash with city rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I do not know the legal workings of Italian football, but I want to. If we can make him play, we will do everything to do that," Mourinho told DAZN.

"I have many doubts that anyone can say that it was a deserved second yellow. One person. But I cannot say that he will play on Sunday."

Pellegrini’s absence would be a big blow for Roma after the Italy international started the season in excellent form, scoring three goals in the first five rounds of Serie A.