Football: Roma snatch stunning late win over Sassuolo in Mourinho's 1000th game

ROME: Jose Mourinho’s 1,000th game as a manager ended with a trademark celebratory sprint down the touchline on Sunday after AS Roma's Stephan El Shaarawy scored a stoppage time equaliser to snatch a 2-1 win over Sassuolo that sent them top of Serie A.

The Italy winger curled a shot in off the post to clinch victory in a thrilling contest that saw both sides hit the post and Sassuolo denied a last-gasp equaliser by the offside flag.

The result leaves Roma top of the standings with a perfect nine points, ahead of AC Milan and Napoli on goal difference, while Sassuolo are ninth with four points from three games.

Domenico Berardi finished well for the visitors in the first half but the goal was disallowed for an offside in the build-up.

Roma then went in front after 37 minutes through a training ground free-kick routine as Bryan Cristante latched onto a clever pass to fire home.

Sassuolo equalised in the 57th when Berardi spun past his marker to tee up Filip Djuricic for a close-range finish.

Moments later striker Tammy Abraham struck the post for Roma from a tight angle.

Rui Patricio kept Roma on level terms with two big saves when one-on-one with Berardi and Jeremie Boga, while Sassuolo substitute Hamed Junior Traore thumped the foot of the post as Alessio Dionisi's side applied pressure.

But the hosts held on and were rewarded when El Shaarawy netted late on, sparking wild celebrations as the coaching staff poured onto the pitch.

Sassuolo then thought they had scored a sensational equaliser through a Gianluca Scamacca volley, but it was disallowed for offside.

Elsewhere, Genoa claimed their first points of the season thanks to an extraordinary comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 away to Cagliari.

Torino also got off the mark with a 4-0 thumping of Salernitana as surprise close-season signing Franck Ribery made a forgettable debut from the bench for the visitors.

Udinese substitute Lazar Samardzic scored an 89th minute winner at Spezia to help the Zebrette rise to fifth place in the standings with seven points from three matches.