Wolves captain Ruben Neves set for Saudi move: Reports

LONDON: Wolves captain Ruben Neves is reportedly close to becoming the next major player to arrive in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal set to spend £47 million (US$60 million) on the Portuguese international.

Sky Sports and the BBC reported on Sunday (Jun 18) that Neves, who only had one year left on his contract, will leave for Wolves' club record fee.

Thanks to its oil riches, Saudi Arabia, the conservative Gulf monarchy frequently targeted over its human rights record, has swiftly achieved a prominent role in world sports, dishing out billions of dollars in the process.

Karim Benzema joined his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in moving to the Saudi Pro League earlier this month in what is expected to be just the start of a series of moves for stars based in Europe.

France's World Cup-winning midfielder N'Golo Kante will reportedly turn down a contract renewal at Chelsea to join Benzema at Al-Ittihad.

But in contrast to recent moves by players in the twilight of their careers, Neves, 26, still has his prime years ahead of him.