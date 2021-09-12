Logo
Football: Salernitana coach did not think Ribery signing was possible
Football: Salernitana coach did not think Ribery signing was possible

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Napoli - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - May 16, 2021 Fiorentina's Franck Ribery REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

12 Sep 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 12:06AM)
Salernitana coach Fabrizio Castori says he did not believe the shock signing of Franck Ribery was possible until the former Bayern Munich and France forward joined the promoted Serie A club last week.

The 38-year-old was a free agent after departing Fiorentina, and agreed a one-year deal with the Salerno-based side, who are competing in their first top-flight campaign for 23 years.

"Ribery was a very pleasant surprise and I did not believe that we could close a deal like this,” Castori told a news conference on Saturday.

"We already knew that he was a great player. It was very simple to integrate him; he is a simple, intelligent guy, who amazed us with his humility.

"He enthusiastically joined up with the others and he will be an added bonus for Salernitana. He is not fully fit, which we knew, but he will get 90 minutes into his legs slowly but surely.”

Ribery’s list of honours includes the Champions League and nine Bundesliga titles, and he finished third in the voting for the 2013 Ballon d’Or, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

