Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League

Football: Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Watford - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - September 18, 2021 Watford's Ken Sema in action with Norwich City's Max Aarons Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Football: Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Watford - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - September 18, 2021 Watford's Ismaila Sarr celebrates scoring their third goal with Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Football: Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Watford - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - September 18, 2021 Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Football: Sarr double for Watford leaves Norwich winless in Premier League
Soccer Football - Premier League - Norwich City v Watford - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - September 18, 2021 Watford's Ismaila Sarr scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
19 Sep 2021 12:19AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NORWICH : Watford beat Norwich City 3-1 away on Saturday to extend the Canaries' winless run to five Premier League matches, with Ismaila Sarr's second-half brace ensuring the visitors took away all three points.

The battle between the two promoted teams produced end-to-end action at Carrow Road, and the result leaves Norwich rooted to the bottom of the standings without a point.

Watford took the lead in the 17th minute when right back Kiko Femenia delivered a sumptuous cross into the box and Emmanuel Dennis found a sliver of space between the Norwich centre backs to head home.

Teemu Pukki equalised when he got in behind the Watford defence and latched on to Mathias Normann's pass before curling the ball around goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Sarr nearly put Watford 2-1 up on the stroke of halftime only to be denied by goalkeeper Tim Krul. But the Senegalese forward came out in the second half and scored first from a Joshua King cutback and then by pouncing on a rebound to guide the ball into an empty net for his second.

The result ended Watford's three-match losing streak and moved Xisco Munoz's side up to 10th in the standings.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us