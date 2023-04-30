Football: Singapore fall to Thailand in SEA Games opener

PHNOM PENH: For about 10 minutes on a sultry, sticky Sunday afternoon, there was hope for Singapore.

A Nicky Melvin Singh strike close to the stroke of half-time had halved a two-goal cushion for 16-time Southeast Asian (SEA) Games champions Thailand, and there was a sliver of a chance.

But just minutes into the second half at the Prince Stadium in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Sunday (Apr 30), a Purachet Thodsanit goal would extinguish that ember of opportunity, and consign Singapore to a 1-3 defeat.

The Young Lions’ last victory over the Thais at the regional meet was in 2011, when they clinched a 2-0 win.

This time, the under-22 national side had a mountain to climb after conceding with less than 10 minutes played.

Channarong Promsrikaew was afforded too much space on the right in the eighth minute, and his cross found Achitpol Keereerom. Striker Teerasak Poeiphimai then had all the time and space in the penalty box as he nodded home from the resulting flick-on.

Singapore remained penned in for much of the opening exchanges, with Abdul Rasaq ploughing a lonely furrow down the right channel.

The Thais almost made it two in the 18th minute after Kieran Teo misjudged the bounce of the ball, and Purachet pounced. However, the Muangthong United attacker was thwarted by the feet of Singapore goalkeeper Aizil Yazid.

Thailand were well in control, and it took another solid save from Aizil to deny Channarong.

But the Thais would carve Singapore open again and in the 38th minute, as a neat one-two saw Achitpol played in and he slotted past Aizil to make it 2-0.