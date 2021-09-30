Football: Sevilla's Rakitic snatches point with disputed penalty at Wolfsburg

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic scored a hotly-disputed penalty three minutes from time as they rescued a 1-1 draw at Wolfsburg in their Champions League Group G showdown on Wednesday.

Winger Renato Steffen gave the home side the lead early in the second period but Sevilla, who conceded three penalties in their last Champions League game, were handed a lifeline when Josuha Guilavogui was adjudged to have fouled Erik Lamela in the area, which led to a second yellow card for the midfielder.

Replays suggested Lamela had committed the foul, but when Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov was asked to review the incident by the Video Assistant Referee, he pointed to the spot.

Sevilla and Wolfsburg are second and third respectively in the group with two points each after two matches behind leaders RB Salzburg, who have four. Lille have one point.

Wolfsburg took the lead three minutes after the break when Sevilla failed to clear a cross and a fortunate ricochet off a defender fell kindly for Steffen to score from close range.

Wout Weghorst later came close when one-on-one with visiting goalkeeper Bono but saw his shot well saved on a frustrating night for Wolfsburg compounded by the late Rakitic penalty.