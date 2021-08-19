Logo
Football: Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale misses match amid Arsenal links
England's Aaron Ramsdale and Kalvin Phillips before a match on Jul 7, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Catherine Ivill)

19 Aug 2021 11:34AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 12:04PM)
Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale missed their Championship (second tier) defeat by West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday (Aug 18) amid ongoing speculation about a move to Premier League club Arsenal.

Reports in British media said Arsenal were on the verge of finalising an agreement to sign Ramsdale, with an initial fee in the region of £24 million (US$32.93 million).

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic said before the match, which they lost 4-0, that the 23-year-old was not "in the right state of mind".

"We felt he was not ready for the game. We took the decision not to use him," he told Sky Sports.

Ramsdale, who joined the club from Bournemouth in August last year, played all 38 games in the Premier League last season. He was named the club's Player of the Year but was unable to prevent them being relegated.

Source: Reuters/zl

