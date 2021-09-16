Logo
Football: Sheriff earn shock win over Shakhtar on Champions League debut
Sheriff Tiraspol's Stjepan Radeljic in action. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
)Sheriff Tiraspol players celebrate after the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
Shakhtar Donetsk's Ismaily and Mykhailo Mudryk in action with Sheriff Tiraspol's Adama Traore. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
Sheriff Tiraspol's Gustavo Dulanto in action with Shakhtar Donetsk's Marlon. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
16 Sep 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 03:39AM)
Sheriff Tiraspol enjoyed a dream Champions League debut as Moldova’s first group-stage representatives stunned Shakhtar Donetsk with a 2-0 victory at the Sheriff Stadion on Wednesday.

Ukraine's Shakhtar dominated possession but the hosts took their chances when they came, Adama Traore steering in a 16th-minute volley before Momo Yansane headed home midway through the second half.

Sheriff, from the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria, came through four rounds of qualifying to become the first Moldovan team to play in the group phase of Europe's elite club competition.

Their shock victory over a Shakhtar side competing in the group stage for a fifth successive season left Sheriff top of Group D ahead of Inter Milan’s clash with Real Madrid.

Source: Reuters

