Football: Siebatcheu earns Young Boys late win over 10-man Man United

BERN, Switzerland : Substitute Jordan Siebatcheu scored a stoppage-time winner to earn Young Boys a 2-1 victory over 10-man Manchester United in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who equalled the all-time Champions League appearance record, matching former Real Madrid team mate Iker Casillas' 177 games, wasted no time in getting back among the goals, breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute.

In cruise control, United's task was made more difficult after fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a lunging tackle on Christopher Martins with just 35 minutes on the clock.

United brought French defender Raphael Varane on at halftime and went to five at the back to try to see out the victory, but the hosts got a deserved equaliser through Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu at the near post in the 66th minute.

Ronaldo was then replaced in the second half as United again changed formation, with the visitors needing a fine late save from goalkeeper David de Gea to keep Young Boys at bay.

But the drama was not over, as Siebatcheu pounced deep into stoppage time to spark wild scenes of celebration, ensuring United got their Champions League campaign off to the worst possible start.

