Football: Silva strike give Man City 1-0 win over Leicester
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 11, 2021 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 11, 2021 Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 11, 2021 Manchester City's Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker speaks to referee Paul Tierney after the match REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 11, 2021 Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho in action with Manchester City's Ederson REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - September 11, 2021 Manchester City's Ederson celebrates with the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
12 Sep 2021 12:14AM (Updated: 12 Sep 2021 12:13AM)
LEICESTER, England : Bernardo Silva scored the only goal as Manchester City grabbed a vital 1-0 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday to climb to second place in the table behind rivals Manchester United.

Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard missed a golden chance from an early corner, but he could not get a clean connection on his header and it sailed over the bar.

City striker Ferran Torres had a number of decent chances in the first half but Kasper Schmeichel managed to avert the danger.

Jamie Vardy had a goal ruled out for offside four minutes into the second half but it was Manchester City who finally broke the deadlock as Silva pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire home in the 62nd minute.

Leiecester piled forward looking for an equaliser and Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman both went close, but Ederson was alert and quick off his line to save.

Manchester City moved up second spot on nine points after four games, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion on goal difference and one point behind Manchester United.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

