Football: Singapore edged out by China in friendly match

SINGAPORE: Singapore stretched China in an international friendly on Friday (Jun 5) but fell to a 1-2 home defeat.

At the Jalan Besar stadium, first half goals from Sai Erjiniao and Zhang Yuning were enough to give the away side the victory despite a 76th-minute Ilhan Fandi strike.

China are 94th in the FIFA world rankings, while the Lions are 149th.

This was the second of two friendlies for Lions as part for preparations for next month’s Asean Championship and the 2027 Asian Cup, where China will also feature.

Gavin Lee’s men beat Mongolia 4-0 on Sunday and they started the game looking assured in possession.

But it was their opponents who looked much more clinical and they almost took the lead in the 13th minute, only for Wei Shihao’s header to rebound off the post.

Minutes later, they got their reward as the Brazilian-born naturalised midfielder Sai powered a header past a stranded Izwan Mahbud.